Phones seized from narco-terror module member, gangster in Amritsar jail

According to the police, the module members were involved in smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan by using drones

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Three mobile phones were recovered from a member of a narco-terror module, a gangster and another inmate during a search at the Amritsar central jail on Saturday evening.

The accused are Rahul Chauhan of Ambala, a former armyman and a key member of a narco-terror module busted by the Amritsar police in January this year, gangster Amanpreet Singh, alias Rinka of Amritsar, and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu of Tarn Taran district.

According to the police, the module members were involved in smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan by using drones. Two highly sophisticated China-made drones, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh, and a magazine of an Insas rifle were recovered from them.

Chauhan was allegedly involved in procuring and supplying drones and providing training to the smugglers.

Rinka, one of the accused in the murder of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Pehlwan in Amritsar, was arrested after an encounter in November 2018. He also faces a case for his alleged involvement in the robbery of Rs 6 crore jewellery from a shop in Guru Bazar locality in Amritsar.

Assistant jail superintendent Sukhdev Singh said the phones were recovered from the jail’s barracks 1 and 3.

The three, who were booked under the Prisons Act, will be taken on production warrant by the police with regards to the seizure.

The recovery has once again exposed security chinks in the jail, one of high-security prisons of Punjab.

Recently, the Tarn Taran police had said gangsters and smugglers were running a racket of weapons and heroin smuggling from inside the Amritsar jail.

