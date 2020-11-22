e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Online fraud: Pinjore woman loses more than ₹3 lakh

Online fraud: Pinjore woman loses more than ₹3 lakh

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station after Rajni Dwivedi complained that the money was debited from her savings account through fraud

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Rs 3,34,900 was allegedly withdrawn from a Pinjore woman’s account by a man claiming to be the branch manager of her bank
Rs 3,34,900 was allegedly withdrawn from a Pinjore woman’s account by a man claiming to be the branch manager of her bank(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A woman has reported loss of more than Rs 3 lakh in an online fraud after she shared her OTP (one time password) over phone with an unknown caller. A case has been registered.

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Pinjore police station on Sunday after Rajni Dwivedi complained that the money was debited from her savings account through fraud.

A man claiming to be the branch manager of Dwivedi called to tell her that her debit card would expire soon and asked for an OTP to renew it. “At 10:28am, I shared the OTP and he debited Rs 3,34,900 from my account,” she said.

An FIR was registered after the case was sent to the cyber cell for investigations.

