Police file chargesheet in Ludhiana gangrape case after 8 weeks

Nearly two months after the Ludhiana gangrape, the district rural police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a local court against five accused in the case.

The police also submitted voice samples, call records of the accused and their sketches, prepared prior to their arrest, as evidence in the court of judicial magistrate Ankit Aeri.

The chargesheeted accused are Saif Ali, Ajay, Sadiq Ali, Surmu and Jagroop Singh. The next hearing in the case will be held on April 6.

The police will file a separate chargesheet against the sixth accused, who is a minor, in a juvenile court.

State director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had stated on February 14 that the police will file chargesheet in the case within 60 days.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar said the police have investigated the matter from all angles and collected as much evidence against the accused as possible.

“The police have conducted the entire investigation scientifically and pursue the case in the court to ensure maximum punishment to the accused,” he added.

The chargesheet contains the statement of a friend of the victim who had been kidnapped along with her and was tortured. Besides, it has the statement of victim’s another friend, who was in contact with the accused over phone with regard to the ransom money to be paid for release of the victim and her friend.

The medical reports of the victim and her friend, DNA profiling of the accused and their voice recordings have also been submitted by the police as evidence.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:07 IST