Police job promise: SBS Nagar family duped of ₹1.75L in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:48 IST

Claiming to be the personal assistant (PA) to a former MLA, a man duped a woman resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, of ₹1.75 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job in the police department.

The Sadar police on Sunday registered a case against Gurcharan Singh alias Gurchand Singh of Pamali village following a complaint by Nasib Kaur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Kaur in her complaint said Gurcharan, a friend of her brother-in-law Narsi Singh, had visited their house in 2015. The accused told them that he was PA to a former MLA and had connections with senior police officers and leaders. Kaur had requested him to get a job for her daughter-in-law Gurdeep Kaur in the police department. The accused demanded ₹2 lakh for the task, but the deal was struck at ₹1.75 lakh.

Kaur said she paid him the money in instalments, but he neither helped with the job nor returned the money.

ASI Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said Kaur had filed a complaint to the police commissioner on May 28, and the case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday following investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:48 IST