Poor turnout on first day of mustard procurement in Haryana

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:31 IST

Few farmers brought their crop to mandis on the first day of mustard procurement in Bhiwani, Jind, Dadri and Mahendergarh districts on Wednesday.

Farmers’ union leader Balbir Singh Takhan, who visited Bhiwani’s Behal Mandi, said, “Many farmers have not turned up as they did not receive the government’s message asking them to bring their produce to the mandis.”

The state government had said that it will purchase 40 quintals of mustard crop at a minimum selling price (MSP) of ₹ 4,425 a day. In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, only 100 farmers are allowed to visit a purchasing centre a day. Their arrival has been staggered in two shifts.

A farmer, Ram Chander of Dadri’s Ranila village, said he had brought 40 quintals of mustard to the grain market but was still waiting to sell it. He, however, appreciated the government and arhtiyas efforts to procure grain amid the Covid-19 outbreak. “We have covered our faces and are following social distancing,” he said.

“HAFED and marketing officials have assured us that they will start procurement process by afternoon,” Takhan said.

Bhiwani’s marketing enforcement officer Shyam Sunder said they had started the procurement process but had faced some problems at rural procurement centers.

“On the first day, 50 farmers will be allowed to sell their crop at the larger grain markets and five farmers at the rural centers. Most rural purchasing centres are not operational because arhtiyas have refused to purchase grains from these centers,” he said.

“However, we hope the procurement process at rural purchasing centers will start from Thursday. The village authorities have started procurement process in rural centers,” Sunder said

“We are taking all precautionary measures. We have been providing masks and sanitisers to farmers at the mandi gates,” he said.