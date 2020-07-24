PPCB announces relaxation for industries

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:05 IST

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has announced some relaxations for the industries, including extension of validity of statutory clearances without inspection.

A spokesperson said that the move is aimed at encouraging investments in the state amid the pandemic. Detailed guidelines to this effect have been issued by the PPCB which finalised the relaxations on directives of the CM, during its 184th meeting.

PPCB chairman Prof SS Marwaha said the board has extended validity of consent to establish/operate, authorisation, registration and any other mandatory regulatory clearances up to July 30, in view of the covid crisis.

Validity of the said clearances has also been extended up to March 31, 2021, with certain stipulations on submission of application without conduct of any inspection by the board.

To ensure participatory regulatory compliance of environmental regulations, industries operating without consent of the board have been given time till December 31 to apply for clearance under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS). They can do so with exemption to deposit consent fee prior to November 1, 2018 and payment of one-time notional fee of Rs 5,000.

Further, to facilitate brick kilns to obtain consent under the Water Act, 1974, their owners have been given exemption from depositing the consent fees prior to November 1, 2018.