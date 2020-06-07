e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PPCB fines Zirakpur builder Rs 84 lakh for environmental violations

PPCB fines Zirakpur builder Rs 84 lakh for environmental violations

The violations include non renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) related to pollution and disposal of septic tank waste, PPCB has said, asking for the fine to be deposited within 15 days

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:05 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 84 lakh for environmental violations on Barnala Builders who own the commercial project Maya Magnesia in Singhpura village of Zirakpur.

The violations include non renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) related to pollution and disposal of septic tank waste, it has been learnt.

The PPCB said that the NOC for pollution acquired by the builder on November 23, 2016, for development of the four acre project was valid only up to November 22, 2017, with certain conditions. But the builder, despite show cause notices, had not applied for extension to the Board under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of pollution ) Act, 1981.

PPCB officials who had visited the site in January detected a number of violations. Six borewells were being used to extract groundwater to stop the outflow/seepage in the basement area. Domestic effluent generated from the washroom used by 120 labourers was being discharged in a septic tank (installed by the builder in 2018) and thereafter lifted by using a tanker to be disposed of at an undisclosed location, in violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the conditions of the expired NOC.

“The act and conduct of the promoter company relating to the disposal of wastewater of the septic tank to an unknown place by using a tanker during the period from July 1, 2018, up to the date of making the statement on January 21, 2020, is a serious violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, in the furtherance of degrading the environment,” a PPCB statement said.

The board asked the builder to deposit the fine within 15 days, failing which necessary action would be taken to recover it.

Even after repeated attempts, however, Satish Jindal, managing director of the project did not respond to calls or messages.

tags
top news
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In