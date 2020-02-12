e-paper
Chandigarh / Pre-budget consultations by Khattar a farce: Hooda

Pre-budget consultations by Khattar a farce: Hooda

Says the motto of the BJP-JJP government in the state was to “look busy and do nothing”

chandigarh Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed the pre-budget consultations scheduled by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with MLAs next week as an exercise in futility.

Talking to mediapersons here, the former chief minister said that since the state government has already prepared the budget estimates for the coming financial year, the pre-budget consultations were a farce.

“Anyway, what can the MLAs offer in terms of fiscal nuances? They can at best speak about the problems and issues in their respective assembly constituencies. Also for such a consultative exercise the MLAs would need a detailed information about the fiscal situation. The government has not made that available to us,” Hooda said.

Demanding a white paper on the state of economy, Hooda said that the motto of the BJP-JJP government in the state was to “look busy and do nothing.”

“The state needs shashan (governance) not bhashan (rhetoric). Just look back at what they have done in the first 100 days and one will find that it is absolutely a non-performing regime. First, they squabbled over portfolios, then the chief minister and home minister wasted precious time in their tussle to grab the control of criminal investigation department (CID). Later, they spent days campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections. And now the CM has found this pre-budget consultation tamasha to waste more time,” Hooda said.

