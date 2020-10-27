e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Privatisation of power department: UT administration to issue bid next month

Privatisation of power department: UT administration to issue bid next month

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In a bid to complete the privatisation process of the Chandigarh electricity department, the UT administration will issue the bid document by November end.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Monday between UT officials, Union power ministry officials and transaction consultant Deloitte. Chairing the meeting, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The interests of serving employees of power department and that of consumers in Chandigarh will be protected.”

While the power ministry officials were insisting on administration issuing the bid documents by next week, the administration officials stated that greater clarity was required on a number of issues, so more time was required.

The process of privatisation will be gradual – first corporatisation of the department will take place and then privatisation will be done.

A trust will be constituted that will pay the salaries and other emoluments to the employees. An assessment of the housing needs of employees is also being reviewed.

The administration has initiated the privatisation process on the instructions of the central government. The consultant has been appointed by the Centre

top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In