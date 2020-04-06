e-paper
Probe 'bias' against ex-hazoori ragi: National SC commission to Punjab

Probe ‘bias’ against ex-hazoori ragi: National SC commission to Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Sunday directed the Punjab government to set up a special investigating team (SIT) comprising senior civil and police officers to enquire the alleged discrimination against former hazoori ragi (traditional hymn singer) of the Golden Temple and Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa before and after his death.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal said the commission had issued notices to state chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) following a complaint submitted to its chairman Ram Shankar Katheria.

Khalsa died on Tuesday last week after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Atwal said he had in a letter to the commission brought to light the manner in which Nirmal Singh was discriminated against while being treated at a government hospital in Amritsar and was denied cremation at Verka.

He cited the last telephonic conversation of the former ragi with his family in which the he claimed that he was not attended to for four hours and had lost all hopes of survival.

Atwal said Nirmal Singh was a Mazhabi Sikh and his tragic death has shattered the Sikh Panth. He has also filed a separate complaint with the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes.

