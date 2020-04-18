e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Prominent J&K hotelier booked for defying curfew

Prominent J&K hotelier booked for defying curfew

Mushtaq Chaya, the chairperson of the PHD Chamber of Commerce in Kashmir, and his companions drove to Kashmir in the official vehicle of a person of influence

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:00 IST
Ravi Krishan Khajuria
Ravi Krishan Khajuria
Hindustan Times/Jammu
The men have been quarantined in Srinagar.
The men have been quarantined in Srinagar. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Mushtaq Chaya, a prominent hotelier, and others for allegedly defying coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown orders and driving from Jammu to Srinagar, a distance of 270 kms, using the official car of a person of influence.

HT has accessed a copy of the FIR registered on Thursday under Section 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobedience of an order promulgated under) the Epidemic Diseases Act .

Chaya owns hotels in Jammu and Srinagar and his Facebook profile mentions that he is chairman of the PHD Chamber of Commerce in Kashmir.

A senior police officer who requested anonymity said: “We have initiated an investigation. Our first priority is to quarantine them at Srinagar. We have contacted Srinagar police and asked them to quarantine them. Yes, they have reached Srinagar from Jammu.”

The police officer declined to identify the person of influence in whose car Chaya and others drove to Srinagar. “No one would confirm it at this stage”, the officer said.

When reached for comment, Chaya’s son Wasim Chaya said the matter had been sorted out. He said his father would speak on the phone in a few minutes, which he never did.

top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news