Provide ₹50/kg MSP to Himachal cherry growers: Singha

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:24 IST

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha on Wednesday demanded that the state government announce a minimum support price for the cherry crop to protect growers across the state from losses amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The CPIM leader said that he and Kalash Federation chairperson Saneepni Bhardwaj had convened a meeting of eighteen co-operative societies in Thanedhar area of Shimla on April 12 to take up the issues being faced by cherry growers.

The representatives said that they were facing problems in harvesting the crop, packing, transporting, and marketing the produce in different markets, including the Azadpur Mandi, which is the largest market, Singha said.

Kumarsain sub-divisional magistrate, DSP Rampur and senior officers of the state government were present at the meeting.

Cherry and other stone fruits such as peach, plum, nectarine, and apricot are expected to be ready for harvest by the last week of April or latest by the first week of May.

“There is apprehension among the stone-fruit farmers that due to the coronavirus, farmers will incur heavy losses. The government should immediately announce an MSP for cherrym which should be at least ₹50/Kg,” said Singha.

“The representatives of cooperative societies said the Delhi markets under ordinary circumstances order 40,000 boxes per day but this year commission agent will not purchase more that 10,000 boxes per day,” Singha said.

He also urged the government to ensure proper supply of packing material from manufacturing units in Baddi and Nalagarh and ensure the produce reaches the markets.