e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Provide ₹50/kg MSP to Himachal cherry growers: Singha

Provide ₹50/kg MSP to Himachal cherry growers: Singha

Stone-fruit growers fear that they may incur heavy losses

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Cherry trees in full bloom in Shimla.
Cherry trees in full bloom in Shimla.(HT Photo)
         

Theog legislator Rakesh Singha on Wednesday demanded that the state government announce a minimum support price for the cherry crop to protect growers across the state from losses amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The CPIM leader said that he and Kalash Federation chairperson Saneepni Bhardwaj had convened a meeting of eighteen co-operative societies in Thanedhar area of Shimla on April 12 to take up the issues being faced by cherry growers.

The representatives said that they were facing problems in harvesting the crop, packing, transporting, and marketing the produce in different markets, including the Azadpur Mandi, which is the largest market, Singha said.

Kumarsain sub-divisional magistrate, DSP Rampur and senior officers of the state government were present at the meeting.

Cherry and other stone fruits such as peach, plum, nectarine, and apricot are expected to be ready for harvest by the last week of April or latest by the first week of May.

“There is apprehension among the stone-fruit farmers that due to the coronavirus, farmers will incur heavy losses. The government should immediately announce an MSP for cherrym which should be at least ₹50/Kg,” said Singha.

“The representatives of cooperative societies said the Delhi markets under ordinary circumstances order 40,000 boxes per day but this year commission agent will not purchase more that 10,000 boxes per day,” Singha said.

He also urged the government to ensure proper supply of packing material from manufacturing units in Baddi and Nalagarh and ensure the produce reaches the markets.

top news
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news