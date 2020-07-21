PSEB Class-12 results declared, highest pass percentage recorded

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:17 IST

The Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) Class-12 result that was declared on Tuesday is one for the annals as 90.98% students cleared the exam, the highest since the board’s inception in 1970.

Keeping with the trend, this year too girls outshone the boys with an average pass percentage of 94.83% while boys scored 90.99%.

Board chairperson Krishan Kumar said that for the first time that the board had recorded a pass percentage of 90.98%. “Even government schools boasted of a high pass percentage of 94.32% in the last five decades,” he said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board conducted 76 exams of 149 exams and 73 exams were cancelled.

Results at a glance Pass percentage -98.98 %

Total students – 2,86,378

Students who passed – 2,60,545

Pass percentage of regular students – 92.77 %

Pass percentage of open-school students- 68.26 %

Pass percentage of girls- 94.83 %

Pass percentage of boys- 90.99 %

Pass percentage of urban areas- 91.96 %

Pass percentage of rural areas - 93.39 %

Pass percentage of affiliated schools- 91.84 %

Pass percentage of associated schools – 87.04%

Pass percentage of government schools – 94.32 %

Pass percentage of aided schools- 91.03 %

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said this year’s results were based on the best performing subject formula.

Rupnagar topped the state with a pass percentage of 96.93%, while Barnala came in last with an 84.69% pas percentage.

GOVT SCHOOLS PERFORMED BETTER

The minister said for the second consecutive year, government schools had performed far better than affiliated and associated schools in the terms of the pass percentage as 94.32% students of government schools passed the exams, while 91.84% and 87.04% students of affiliated and associated schools managed to get promoted for higher studies. He said 92.77% regular students excelled in the exams.

Stream-wise percentage Medical – 93.80%

Non-medical – 95.36%

Commerce – 91.05%

Humanities – 92.87%

Vocational -88.81%

In 2017, the pass percentage of Class-12 was below 63%. A slight improvement of 65.97% was witnessed in 2018. In 2019, 86.41% students passed, which was notably higher than previous years. Also, the pass percentage of students belonging to rural areas was higher than those in urban areas at 93.39% and 91.96%, respectively. This year, 68.26% students of the open-school category also passed the Class-12 exams.

District-wise pass percentage Rupnagar- 96.93%

Faridkot- 61 %

Ferozepur – 95.68 %

Bhatinda- 95.65 %

Moga- 95.65 %

BEST PERFORMING SUBJECTS FORMULA

Due to the cancellation of exams, PSEB adopted ‘best-performing subjects’ formula. If a student appeared in exams for four subjects, then the average of the best three subjects will be awarded to him in the subjects, for which exams were cancelled. The same formula has been implemented for those students who had appeared in exams for division improvement in more than one subject. The last chance compartment students have been promoted on the basis of average of already passed subjects.

The minister said the results of those students who had applied for improvement or additional subject in only one subject has not been declared as they will be given another chance to appear once the situation becomes normal.