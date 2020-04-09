e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PSEB exams: Schools told to collect details of Class 10, 12 students

PSEB exams: Schools told to collect details of Class 10, 12 students

With many students belonging to migrant families, the idea was to get in touch with these students so that they remain available for exams when the lockdown is lifted.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:11 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

District education officer, secondary, Ludhiana, has directed the school heads of higher and senior secondary schools to collect the details of students of Class 10 and 12 through Google formin the wake of pending boar exams.

As per sources, the Punjab school education board will conduct the exams of Class 10 and 12 once the lockdown is lifted in the state. With many students in these schools belonging to migrant families, the department has decided to get in touch with these students to ensure that they remain available for exams when the lockdown is lifted.

A 10-point google format has been sent to schools and they have been asked to fill the name of the block, name of school-GHS or GSSS, number of students in Class 10 and 12 (session 2019-20), number of students who are in touch with the school teachers, number of students who are not responding to WhatsApp message or phone calls, number of students migrated due to lockdown.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “Once the lockdown will be lifted, the board will conduct the pending exams for Classes 10 and 12. We are just collecting the information from schools and if teachers remain in touch with the students, they can guide them in their preparations for the exams. We are also collecting details of the students who are not responding to communication, so that efforts can be made to trace them.”

The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Siyaar, Jatinder Sharma, said, “We have filled the Pro forma and I am interacting with the students on daily basis and guiding them to make the best use of this time. Students have been suggested to revise the lessons and all of them are in touch with their teachers through different groups.”

