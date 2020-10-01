PU asks final semester students to vacate hostels within 3 days after exams

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:27 IST

The final semester students of Panjab University have been asked to vacate their hostel accommodations within three days after their exams end.

A notice in this regard has been issued to all wardens, who were asked to inform the hostel residents. This comes after the varsity had last week asked the wardens to encourage parents of the hostellers to call their wards back home till the situation becomes ‘normal’.

Referring to Rule 14 of the handbook of university’s hostel rules, the notice issued to the hostel wardens reads, “The hostels (including messes, canteens and common rooms) shall remain closed during the summer vacation for a period as specified by the DSW. The residents will vacate the hostel rooms within three days of their last paper.”

It also states that in case the room is not vacated, it will be locked by the hostel authorities till the possession of the room is handed over and a minimum fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed in addition to the payment of daily charges for stay without permission from the warden.

However, students have expressed their resentment against the move.

A student residing at PU boys’ hostel number 3, who sought to remain anonymous, said, “My last paper was on Wednesday and now, I am unable to book a train ticket so that I can return to my home. I had requested the hostel warden to allow me to stay here for a few days but he refused.”

Residents of boys’ hostels have, meanwhile, started vacating their rooms. “My final semester exams have ended, but I have to take a competitive test in the coming days in Chandigarh. I cannot leave the city before that, so I will get accommodation outside the campus,” said one such student of boys’ hostel number 5.

PU’s Dean Students Welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said, “The decision has been taken according to the rules of the university.”