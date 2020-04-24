e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University’s move to vacate four hostels leaves students worried for their belongings

Panjab University’s move to vacate four hostels leaves students worried for their belongings

The university says they have requested the UT administration to provide curfew passes to the students of neighbouring states so that they can come and take their belongings

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:22 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University has started vacating girls’ hostels number 8, 9 and 10, and the international hostel on its south campus following orders from Chandigarh administration as part of the Covid management plan.
Panjab University has started vacating girls' hostels number 8, 9 and 10, and the international hostel on its south campus following orders from Chandigarh administration as part of the Covid management plan.(HT Photo)
         

With Panjab University (PU) starting to vacate its four hostels on the south campus following orders from Chandigarh administration as part of the Covid management plan, hundreds of students from different states, who had left the campus before the lockdown began, are worried about their belongings at the hostels.

The university’s assurance that they will vacate girls’ hostels number 8, 9 and 10, and the international hostel under camera surveillance has also failed to allay the students’ concerns. The varsity has also told the students that they can also authorise someone on their behalf to collect their belongings.

“There is no way to reach the university under these circumstances nor do I have anyone who can collect my belongings on my behalf. I am worried,” said Veronica, a student from Himachal Pradesh who stayed at girls’ hostel number 10.

Sreshtha Rajput, who is from Uttar Pradesh, and stayed at girls’ hostel number 10, said, “The university administration has no plan and we are being told to collect our belongings. I had left some important documents at the hostel. How can I come all the way from my hometown during the lockdown?”

‘CONTACT WARDENS’

PU dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar said, “We have requested the UT administration to provide curfew passes to the students of neighbouring states so that they can come and take their belongings. Students can contact their hostel wardens concerned and send their details for the same.”

