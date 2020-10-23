e-paper
PU’s UBS initiates admission process for PhD programme

Those who had applied for the PU PhD entrance test 2020 for admission to the programme in management for academic session 2020-2021, are required to wait till PU decides upon their admission process

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

University Business School (UBS), Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has initiated the admission process for PhD programme for academic session 2020-2021, for candidates who have qualified the UGC NET /JRF/ SLET examinations with fellowships and scholarships.

The university stated that all candidates, who had already cleared the entrance test for admission to the PhD programme in management (for academic session: 2020-2021) in 2018 and 2019, were required to fill an application form available on the university website.

It also stated that all those who had applied for the PU PhD entrance test 2020 for admission to the PhD programme in management for academic session 2020-2021, were required to wait till PU decides upon their admission process.

