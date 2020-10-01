PU scholars may get exempted from in-person submission of PhD thesis

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:31 IST

The research scholars at Panjab University will soon be able to authorise someone else to submit their PhD thesis in case of valid reasons after obtaining permission from dean university instructions (DUI).

This was recommended by the PhD guideline committee of Panjab University (PU) in a meeting on Wednesday. Till now, PhD scholars had to appear physically and submit their thesis at the varsity in the absence of any such provision.

However, these recommendations are subject to approval from the PU vice-chancellor. Senator Parveen Goyal, who is a member of the PhD guidelines committee, said, “The panel has decided that a research scholar can be allowed to authorise anyone to submit PhD thesis on his/her behalf after taking permission from DUI.”

“It has been observed that the permission for authorisation should be sought from DUI through a proper channel. The decision has been taken for the benefit of research scholars and their guides. It will also help in the timely submission of thesis,” Goyal added.

In a major relief earlier this year, the varsity had allowed its research scholars to take PhD viva via videotelephony or videoconference after PU syndicate’s nod.

The committee in its meeting on Wednesday also decided that for the pre-PhD course examination, the departments will take decisions on their own level, but exams would not be held physically.

In specific categories of research positions such as INSPIRE faculty and Ramalingaswami fellow, the committee has decided that if the supervisor of the research scholar is not a full-time regular teacher of the university’s departments, centres, or affiliated colleges, then a regular teacher of the university should also be associated with the research scholar.