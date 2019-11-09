PU syndicate denies affiliation to management institute at DAV College

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:46 IST

The Panjab University syndicate on Saturday declined to grant temporary extension of affiliation to the management institute at DAV College, Sector 10.

The move will stop the college from admitting students to the master of business administration (MBA) course at DAV Institute of Management for the 2019-20 session, but will not affect 20-odd students admitted in the previous session. The first batch that took admission in 2017-18 has already completed the course.

The PU syndicate, which is the apex executive body of the varsity, took the decision, citing deficiencies found by the varsity’s inspection committee.

“The syndicate decided against a temporary extension of affiliation as the college failed to address the deficiencies,” a syndicate member said.

The decision of the syndicate will be presented in the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 15. DAV College had moved the court, seeking affiliation for 2019-20 academic session after PU had declined it earlier this year.

The agenda reached the syndicate after the HC gave liberty to the college to present its objections to the inspection committee report of September 24.

Even last year in September, PU had cancelled the affiliation to the management institute for 2018-19, before granting temporary extension in November subject to fulfilment of conditions set by the syndicate in three months.

OTHER DECISIONS

The PU syndicate also approved to declare Monday as a holiday in the varsity to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The syndicate also principally approved the introduction of MBA (capital markets) course at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) from 2020-21 academic year.

Meanwhile, decision on the introduction of a postgraduate diploma in photography at the University School of Open Learning was deferred.