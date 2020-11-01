PU syndicate meeting not held for three months in a row

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:57 IST

After the senate polls of Panjab University were deferred in August, the varsity’s syndicate has not met for the third month in a row.

The last meeting of syndicate, which is the executive body of PU, was held in July. As a tradition of PU, its executive body meets once in a month. Although vice-chancellor Raj Kumar had called an emergent meeting of syndicate in an online mode twice in September, the members refused to attend the same and instead demanded a physical syndicate meet.

On Friday, the syndicate members again wrote to V-C, urging him to call the meeting of syndicate to ensure that the functioning of the university did not suffer. With the end of term of PU senate, the syndicate remains the highest executive body of the university and its meeting remains key for the smooth functioning of the varsity.

According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate as it deems fit in the matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges, recommendations of the board of finance relating to annual budget, supplementary grants, and others.

The calendar also grants power to syndicate to pass orders on various university matters, including those related to colleges, academic council, faculties, and sanction proposals of new expenditure up to a particular limit.

However, as no meeting was held over the last three months, many important matters are still pending including the reservation roster for recruitment of teachers. Syndicate member Navdeep Goyal said, “When the governing body will not meet, no policy decisions can be taken.”

The recommendations of the board of finance are tabled in syndicate for consideration before the final approval from the senate. Last year, the board meeting was held in August and the budget was taken up by syndicate in October.

“Generally, the budget estimates are finalised in July/September each year. University’s budget estimates for 2021-22 would be delayed and it may create a crisis in timely release of grants and delay other financial needs of the university,” said Rajat Sandhir, who is a member of the finance board.

Syndicate member Rabindra Nath Sharma said, “This is an unfortunate scenario and if the senate is not there, the vice-chancellor should call the syndicate meeting so that all the pending issues will be taken up.”

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter.