PU syndicate takes up proposal to appoint new DUI

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:15 IST

Members of the Panjab University (PU) syndicate took up the proposal to appoint the dean university instructions (DUI) on Friday. The proposal to appoint the new DUI and dean research was sent by syndicate members Navdeep Goyal and Keshav Malhotra and was later put up before the syndicate for final decision.

“The proposal was taken up in a virtual meeting of the syndicate members, but no conclusive decision was made,” said a committee member, requesting anonymity.

The term of DUI Shankar Ji Jha will come to end on April 30 this year.

The two syndicate members have proposed the name of Dr RK Singla for the new DUI as per seniority. Similarly, they have suggested the name of Dr VR Sinha of University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) as new dean research once Singla takes over as the new DUI.

According to a syndicate member, 13 members had given their consent to the proposed names, while three members raised objections.

Two of the objecting syndicate members have said that no proposal can be mooted on this social media platform as it is neither legitimate nor there is any provision in the university calendar.

The proposal was sent by the Panjab University registrar Karamjeet Singh for consideration in the syndicate.