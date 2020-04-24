e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU syndicate takes up proposal to appoint new DUI

PU syndicate takes up proposal to appoint new DUI

Of 13 syndicate members, three raised objections and said that no proposal can be mooted on social media platform as it is neither legitimate nor there is any provision in the university calendar

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The proposal to appoint the new DUI and dean research was sent by syndicate members Navdeep Goyal and Keshav Malhotra and was later put up before the syndicate for final decision.
The proposal to appoint the new DUI and dean research was sent by syndicate members Navdeep Goyal and Keshav Malhotra and was later put up before the syndicate for final decision.(HT File)
         

Members of the Panjab University (PU) syndicate took up the proposal to appoint the dean university instructions (DUI) on Friday. The proposal to appoint the new DUI and dean research was sent by syndicate members Navdeep Goyal and Keshav Malhotra and was later put up before the syndicate for final decision.

“The proposal was taken up in a virtual meeting of the syndicate members, but no conclusive decision was made,” said a committee member, requesting anonymity.

The term of DUI Shankar Ji Jha will come to end on April 30 this year.

The two syndicate members have proposed the name of Dr RK Singla for the new DUI as per seniority. Similarly, they have suggested the name of Dr VR Sinha of University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) as new dean research once Singla takes over as the new DUI.

According to a syndicate member, 13 members had given their consent to the proposed names, while three members raised objections.

Two of the objecting syndicate members have said that no proposal can be mooted on this social media platform as it is neither legitimate nor there is any provision in the university calendar.

The proposal was sent by the Panjab University registrar Karamjeet Singh for consideration in the syndicate.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news