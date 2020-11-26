e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU to admit NET, JRF, SLET and GATE qualified candidates for MPhil, PhD

PU to admit NET, JRF, SLET and GATE qualified candidates for MPhil, PhD

Entrance examinations for MPhil and PhD admissions were scrapped this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 21:44 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As no entrance exam was conducted this year, the recommendation for PhD enrolments was made by the committee of MPhil and PhD guidelines constituted by Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.
As no entrance exam was conducted this year, the recommendation for PhD enrolments was made by the committee of MPhil and PhD guidelines constituted by Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.(HT Photo)
         

With the scrapping of the entrance examination for MPhil and PhD admissions this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Panjab University (PU) will only enrol those candidates who have cleared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) including the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) and the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

Besides this, candidates qualifying other recognised tests for national level scholarship or fellowship conducted at all India level on behalf of national institutions will also be considered. As no entrance exam was conducted this year, the recommendation for PhD enrolments was made by the committee of MPhil and PhD guidelines constituted by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

This information was recently communicated by the dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla to the deans of faculties and heads of teaching departments after the V-C’s approval.

Besides this, candidates whose PU-PhD scores are valid will also be admitted for PhD.

According to a university official, PU has received over 3,000 applications for PhD admissions this year as against 1,800 applications in 2019.

PU has also scrapped the PU-CET (PG) and PU-CET (PG) entrance exams and admitted students on merit.

Interestingly, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) recommendations, institutes have to conduct the entrance exam to admit students for the MPhil and PhD programme.

UGC’s minimum standards and procedure for award of MPhil and PhD degrees require universities and deemed to be universities to admit MPhil/PhD students through an entrance test conducted at the level of an individual university or an institution deemed to be a university.

Parveen Goyal, a member of PU’s PhD guidelines committee, said, “I had suggested that the university should conduct the entrance test in phased manner. Conducting the entrance test would have benefited both teachers and students.”

top news
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Tighter corporate governance to lead to better performance: SBI chairman
Tighter corporate governance to lead to better performance: SBI chairman
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Mamata Banerjee made SRK brand ambassador as he’s a Khan: Bengal BJP chief
Mamata Banerjee made SRK brand ambassador as he’s a Khan: Bengal BJP chief
India must engage with Taiwan, and not just because of China | Opinion
India must engage with Taiwan, and not just because of China | Opinion
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In