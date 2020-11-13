PU to monitor international students’ attendance in online classes

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:14 IST

With Panjab University this year extending its facility of online classes to the international students who have been admitted through Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the varsity will also monitor their attendance during the online classes.

In a notification issued by the office of PU’s dean international students, the heads of teaching departments and affiliated colleges have been directed to submit the detailed information regarding the confirmation of admission of the international students through ICCR and how many students are attending online classes to the regional director, ICCR, Chandigarh, under intimation to the office of dean international students.

They have also been asked to provide the monthly attendance record and periodic record of assignments/progress reports which are to be submitted by the international students. This year, PU allowed the international students admitted through ICCR to take part in online classes as they were not able to travel to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The varsity had this year received more than 600 applications from foreign students.

PU’s dean international students, Nandita Singh, said, “The scenario is different in 2020 and classes are online. Since these students are not in India, so we have to be sure whether they are attending the classes regularly or not.”

“We have told the departments that whenever they will start the classes, they should submit the attendance of these students regularly,” she said.

The newly admitted students through ICCR by PU include students from Afghanistan, Iran, Ethiopia, Iraq, and Nepal. According to the information earlier shared by the office of dean international students, around 60 international students had consented for online classes.

Proposals for short-term courses received

Meanwhile, proposals for short-term online courses for international students have come from some departments to the office of the dean international students. PU has planned to offer such online courses to international students during this academic session in an attempt to expand its profile.