e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU to monitor international students’ attendance in online classes

PU to monitor international students’ attendance in online classes

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:14 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
This year, PU allowed the international students admitted through ICCR to take part in online classes as they were not able to travel to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, PU allowed the international students admitted through ICCR to take part in online classes as they were not able to travel to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT file photo)
         

With Panjab University this year extending its facility of online classes to the international students who have been admitted through Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the varsity will also monitor their attendance during the online classes.

In a notification issued by the office of PU’s dean international students, the heads of teaching departments and affiliated colleges have been directed to submit the detailed information regarding the confirmation of admission of the international students through ICCR and how many students are attending online classes to the regional director, ICCR, Chandigarh, under intimation to the office of dean international students.

They have also been asked to provide the monthly attendance record and periodic record of assignments/progress reports which are to be submitted by the international students. This year, PU allowed the international students admitted through ICCR to take part in online classes as they were not able to travel to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The varsity had this year received more than 600 applications from foreign students.

PU’s dean international students, Nandita Singh, said, “The scenario is different in 2020 and classes are online. Since these students are not in India, so we have to be sure whether they are attending the classes regularly or not.”

“We have told the departments that whenever they will start the classes, they should submit the attendance of these students regularly,” she said.

The newly admitted students through ICCR by PU include students from Afghanistan, Iran, Ethiopia, Iraq, and Nepal. According to the information earlier shared by the office of dean international students, around 60 international students had consented for online classes.

Proposals for short-term courses received

Meanwhile, proposals for short-term online courses for international students have come from some departments to the office of the dean international students. PU has planned to offer such online courses to international students during this academic session in an attempt to expand its profile.

top news
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In