Public window closure forces Chandigarh Police to shift complaint system online

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:56 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Chandigarh Police to opt for online complaint system following the closure of public window at the police headquarters, a move that caught many residents unawares.

People have been turning up daily at the police headquarters to lodge complaints, only to find about the transition to the online complaint system.

However, the website needs to be streamlined as the copies of most FIRs are yet to be uploaded on regular basis. Residents are finding it hard to file complaints through the online channel.

Public window to open after employees’ recovery

With four out of five police personnel posted at the public window testing positive for Covid-19 and one employee with high fever proceeding on leave, the Chandigarh Police department had on September 1 closed the facility.

“The SSP public window on the ground floor at the police headquarters in Sector 9 was closed after four of the five cops deployed there tested positive for Covid-19 . The area was sanitised and will reopen only after the employees recover,” said Dilbagh Singh, in-charge of the public window.

“We have pasted email addresses to which people can send their complaints. Many have started filing online complaints and the same are being forwarded to the officials concerned, but still people are turning up and we have to guide them to file online,” he added. “Residents can also approach us on Twitter. We will soon review how we can make the process more citizen-friendly,” said Vineet Kumar, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police.

People can also send their complaints on dgpchd@nic.in; pssut-chd@nic.in and police-chd@nic.in till the public window reopens.

“I had lost money to a developer, so had come to lodge a complaint here. But now I have learnt that the complaint is to be filed through email. They should have informed people about the closure of the public window,” said a resident of Sector 39, who didn’t wish to be named.

Dip in complaints

The public window closure has led to a drop in complaints received by the police, who said only about 10% complaints have been filed online.

“Earlier, on an average, about 50 complaints were filed daily at the public window that were marked to different officers and police stations depending on their nature. But now, there is a dip, maybe because of lack of awareness or trust that online complaints would be looked into,” said a senior police official.

The police department on its website had already shared email addresses of its officials, but residents used to visit the public window regarding their issues ranging from cyber or financial frauds to pending complaints or complaints against policemen.

44 cops infected so far

At least 44 Chandigarh cops have tested positive for Covid so far, including one DSP (who has recovered), an inspector, three sub-inspectors, five ASIs, seven head constables and 27 constables.