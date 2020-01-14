e-paper
PUCSC vice-president’s car vandalised for second time in 4 months

The student leader has registered a complaint at Sector 10 police station regarding the issue.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 14, 2020 01:01 IST
PUCSC vice-president Rahul Kumar’s car was vandalised outside boys’ hostel number 4 of the university.
The car of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) vice-president Rahul Kumar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants, the incident being the second within four months, the student leader said on Monday.

Kumar said he had parked hsi Maruti Suzuki car outside boys’ hostel number 4 on Sunday night and found it damaged the next morning. “My car has been vandalised for second time within a span of four months. Last time in September 2019, the vehicle was not parked in the range of CCTV cameras but this time, it was. The university administration hasn’t provided me with any footage yet. I am concerned about the security of other students and will take it forward to vice-chancellor also.”

The student leader has registered a complaint at Sector 10 police station regarding the issue.

Chief of university security Ashwani Koul said, “I have directed the hostel warden to get the CCTV footage and find out how it happened. Certainly, this is not a good thing to happen on the campus and we are trying to nab the culprit. If Rahul Kumar suspects someone involved in this, he should tell us.”

