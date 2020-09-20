Punjab Achievement Survey: 2.8 lakh students from Ludhiana to take online evaluation exams

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST

Around 2.8 lakh Classes 1 to 12 students from the district will appear for the online evaluation exams that are slated to start from Monday.

The community, school management committees and mid-day meal workers have been asked to pitch in to ensure 100% attendance in the exams that are being conducted as part of the Punjab Achievement Survey. Teachers have ensured that students are familiar with the date sheet and have the technical means to appear for the examination.

Students will be sent a Google form comprising objective questions. Class 1 students have to attempt 10 questions and Class 2 to 5 students will be asked 15 questions each carrying one-mark weightage. Class 6 to 12 students will attempt 20 questions for two-marks each.

District education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “Teachers have already conducted demonstration tests to give them idea about how to attempt the paper online. To ensure all government school students appear for the online exam, we have involved community members and school management committees. Teachers will be in touch with the students and if any of them face problems with a mobile phone or internet connectivity, teachers will guide the students.”

For Classes 1 to 5, the exams will be held between September 21 to September 25, Classes 6 to 12 from September 21 to 26 and for Class 11 and 12 from September 21 to October 3.

Reportedly, several teachers have visited the homes of the children who do not possess a smartphone or face internet connectivity issues while they were taking online quizzes organised by the state education department last month.

The head teacher of a primary school, requesting anonymity, said, “Many families only have one smartphone at home, which is taken away by parents when they go for work. In case students face difficulty in attempting the exam, our school teachers will visit students’ homes to help them. Students have been taught how to attempt the paper and submit the answers.”