e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana HC asks Centre to consider ₹73-crore grant for de-silting of Sukhna Lake

Punjab and Haryana HC asks Centre to consider ₹73-crore grant for de-silting of Sukhna Lake

The HC bench was hearing a 2009 petition on the decreasing water level of the lake

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh has been maintaining that it needs the support of Punjab and Haryana to save the lake.
Chandigarh has been maintaining that it needs the support of Punjab and Haryana to save the lake.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider the ₹73-crore grant to Chandigarh administration for preservation of Sukhna Lake.

The HC bench was hearing a 2009 petition on the decreasing water level of the lake.

On Wednesday, it had come to light that a proposal for de-silting of the lake was submitted to the Centre by the UT in 2006 with estimated cost of ₹73 crore. However, the UT did not follow-up on the matter even though the Centre had sought more information on the issue.

The HC bench also reserved its order related to lake conservation and its catchment area in the hearing which saw arguments from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Kansal villagers and local MLA Kanwar Sandhu.

The Punjab government that has recently demanded a fresh survey of Sukhna catchment area reiterated that wetland area notification of the lake cannot be extended to areas in Punjab. It also argued that as per 1963 notification, the area of revenue village Kansal was never included in the catchment area of the lake. On the other hand, Haryana told the HC that it had made check dams to avoid silting of lake and that no illegal construction was taking place in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

On the other hand, Chandigarh has been maintaining that it needs support of Punjab and Haryana to save the lake. It demanded that construction in Punjab be regulated in view of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

top news
Pak cornered at UNSC, faces heat on terrorism
Pak cornered at UNSC, faces heat on terrorism
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘New solutions needed’: China on widening trade deficit with India
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Taliban say they handed cease-fire offer to US peace envoy
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News