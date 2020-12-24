e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns January cases till April and May due to Covid-19

Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns January cases till April and May due to Covid-19

Cases listed for physical hearing between December 24 and January 29 have been put off in view of the pandemic. Physical hearing is suspended and cases are being taken up through video-conferencing.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court is working in a restrictive manner since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Punjab and Haryana high court is working in a restrictive manner since March 2020 due to the pandemic.(Representational Photo)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court will not resume physical hearing in January as it has adjourned the cases listed between December 24 and January 29 till April and May next year.

The decision was taken by the court administration on Wednesday in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants, a senior official said.

In case of urgency, a counsel can move an application for advancement of hearing, the official said, adding that the cases listed after March 24, 2020, through mentioning would be taken up on the already fixed dates. The high court is working in a restrictive manner since March and only urgent cases are being taken up. Physical hearing is suspended and cases are being taken up through video conferencing.

The cases listed between December 24 and January 4 have been adjourned to March 31 and those from January 5 to January 27 to April 1 to April 30. The cases listed on January 28 and 29 would now be taken up on May 3 and 4. The official said any interim order passed in these pleas would stand extended up to the adjourned date.

The court will remain closed from December 24 to January 3 for winter vacations. Only designated vacation benches will take up cases during this period.

tags
top news
‘To avoid such tragedy’: Rahul Gandhi on farm stir ahead of meeting Prez
‘To avoid such tragedy’: Rahul Gandhi on farm stir ahead of meeting Prez
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
New Coronavirus mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Coronavirus mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
Rare snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Tahr sighted in Gangotri National Park
Rare snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Tahr sighted in Gangotri National Park
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In