Punjab announces cut infixed electricity charges

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:42 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced reduction in fixed charges for electricity consumers, along with deferment of deadline for payment of bills.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will have to bear additional burden of Rs 350 crore due to the various reliefs announced for the consumers, according to an official statement.

No new disconnection will be carried out against non-payment till restrictions are withdrawn by the authority, it said.

Also, due date of electricity bills of all domestic and commercial consumers, having current monthly/bimonthly bills up to Rs 10,000 payable on or after March 20, 2020, has been extended up to April 20 without levy of late payment surcharge. Besides, 1% rebate will be given to the consumers (exclusive of any previous arrears) who will pay electricity bills online through digital modes by original due date.

“The fixed charges of the industrial consumers will also be exempted for the next two months with effect from March 23, and energy charges may be fixed commensurate with reduction in fixed charges (single rate),” the spokesperson said.

He added, “Since the revised energy charges will be paid by consumers and will not be considered for subsidy, the medium supply (MS) and large supply (LS) industrial consumers whose units remained closed during this period will not be required to pay any electricity dues”.

The CM also directed A Venu Prasad, principal secretary, power, to provide uninterrupted supply 24X7 to all healthcare institutions such as medical colleges, hospitals, dispensaries, other medical establishments and quarantine centres across the states for their smooth functioning.