Home / Chandigarh / Punjab-based lance naik drowns after boat capsizes in Ladakh’s Shyok river

Punjab-based lance naik drowns after boat capsizes in Ladakh’s Shyok river

The lance naik was setting up ropes in the river for some rescue work when the mishap took place; he was a resident of Patiala’s Mardanheri village

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
(Photo: Twitter )
         

A 24-year-old Lance Naik drowned after his boat capsized in Ladakh’s Shyok river on Friday.

Lance Naik Saleem Khan was a resident of Patiala’s Mardanheri village. He was posted with the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army and was posted at Ladakh.

A Punjab government spokesperson said Khan was setting up ropes in the river for some rescue work when the boat capsized. The incident took place around 3.20pm. His body is expected to reach his family by Saturday evening.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also condoled his death on Twitter. “Saddened to hear about the demise of Lance Naik Saleem Khan in Ladakh. He belonged to Mardaheri village in Patiala district. My sincere condolences to his family. The nation salutes the brave soldier. Jai Hind!”

 

Saleem was recruited in 2014 in the Bengal Engineering Regiment. His father, Mangal Deen, was also part of the Indian Army and passed away around 18 years ago.

Saleem is survived by his mother and two siblings.

