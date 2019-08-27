Punjab chief secy reviews flood-relief ops, orders prompt release of funds

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:58 IST

The group of secretaries on disaster management, which met here under the chairmanship of chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh, on Monday gave directions for immediate release of funds to meet urgent financial requirements in flood-affected areas of the state.

The chief secretary, while asking officials to speed-up the relief operations, directed health department officials to ensure adequate supply of medicines to control waterborne diseases in all affected districts. Similarly, food department officials have been asked to ensure adequate supply of food materials to affected areas.

Deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Moga, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar joined the meeting via video conferencing and informed about the relief operations being carried out in their districts. The DCs gave brief accounts of damage caused in their districts due to floods and shared the problems being faced during flood-relief operations. Actual loss will be assessed once the water recedes, an official release stated.

