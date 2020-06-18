e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab finalises ‘City Preparedness Plan’ to curtail Covid-19 spread

Punjab finalises ‘City Preparedness Plan’ to curtail Covid-19 spread

State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said more than 54% of Covid-19 cases were reported in Amritsar, Ludhiana Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala districts

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has chalked out a ‘City Preparedness Plan’ to ramp up its efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in urban slums of five districts where maximum cases of the disease have been reported.

State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said more than 54% of Covid-19 cases were reported in Amritsar, Ludhiana Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala districts. “To take quick action to control the virus in specific areas, a sub-panel of the district disaster management committee will now include the community medicine faculty from medical colleges, World Health Organisation (WHO), National Polio Surveillance Project (NPSP) staff and a prominent NGO,” he said.

The minister said the committee would assist the city administration to come up with epidemic preparedness plans, implementation, monitoring and reporting in consultation with the help of the health department.

“After getting inputs from these committees, a state-level committee will take the decision regarding sample collection, testing and reporting with a view to reducing the turnaround time to less than 24 hours,” he said.

The house-to-house surveillance campaign and testing process would be reviewed daily in the urban slums, especially in the containment and micro containment zones, the minister said.

Frontline workers and volunteers will be deputed to motivate people with symptoms such as headache, body ache, sore throat, fever etc for consulting doctors at the flu-corners, he said.

More than 2.15 lakh samples were collected so far and special training was imparted to the technical staff to enhance the collection capacity, he added.

top news
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In