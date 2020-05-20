Punjab flattens Covid curve over past week

chandigarh

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:07 IST

Even as Punjab continues to remain among the top 10 worst-hit states of the country with those testing positive for the coronavirus crossing the 2,000-mark, a dip in the number of new cases in the last week has come as a relief to the authorities concerned.

Also, the state witnessed a sharp jump in recovery rate among the infected patients.

The development comes after the number of new cases saw a surge of up to 200-300-odd cases a day in the first week of May, especially after the arrival of Sikh pilgrims from Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

In the past week starting May 13, the state has added has added only 81 cases, as per the data released by the health department.

The rate of recovery saw a massive jump with 89% coronavirus patients having been declared cured during the same period. On Wednesday, the data showed only 173 active cases.

JUST 200 PATIENTS WERE CURED TILL LAST WEEK

Until last week, only 200 of a total of 1,924 patients were cured, showing only 10% recovery rate. However, with 1,492 patients declared cured in the last week, Punjab’s recovery rate is far ahead of the nine-worst hit states.

Figures suggest that Punjab’s positive cases touched 500 on May 1 and crossed the 1,000 mark just within two days on May 3. In next three days, the state crossed 1,500 cases whereas the last 500 cases were added to the tally in 13 days.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19, said Punjab’s doubling rate of cases increased to 90 days as on Tuesday and it was among the top five states in this regard.

“Nearly 1,350 positive patients, including 1,250 Nanded-returned pilgrims and 90 labourers who came to Punjab from other states, were declared cured. The state has improved remarkably on all key points,” said the nodal officer.

The state’s mortality rate has also decreased to 1.8%, bringing some respite to the state government which was facing the heat over having fatality rate double the national average.

Before the arrival of Nanded pilgrims, the state’s mortality rate at one point of time was more than double the national average, compelling the chief minister to order audit of all deaths. So far, state has witnessed 38 Covid-19 deaths.

“Actually, the state faced criticism for mismanagement in bringing the Nanded pilgrims back as their arrival resulted in a sudden increase in cases. At the same time, their release from hospitals improved Punjab’s recovery, fatality and doubling rates,” said a senior health department official.