Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt start free hemophilia treatment

Punjab govt start free hemophilia treatment

18 integrated care centres have been set up across the state to start treatment by anti-hemophilia factors

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In a relief to hemophilia patients, the Punjab government on Sunday decided to start treatment by anti-hemophilia factors in 18 integrated care centres across the state.

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that to provide quality treatment to needy hemophilia patients, the government has established 18 care centres in state. Besides, three centres in government medical colleges, 15 centres have been set up in district hospitals.

Soon, four more centres would be opened in other districts of state, he added. At these centres, anti-hemophilia factors 8, 9, 7a & FEIBA are to be provided to patients free of cost so that emergency treatment services are provided to all patients.

The minister said that earlier, patients were helpless and had to spend Rs. 18 to 80 lakh annually for the treatment. Now, all expenses are to be borne by the state government. For this purpose, registration of patients is going on.

Sidhu said the training has been provided to the staff by specialist doctors from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and other experts through webinars.

