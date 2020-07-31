e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on 81st martyrdom day

Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on 81st martyrdom day

The revolutionary was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London on July 31, 1940 for killing Michael O’Dwyer to avenge the massacre of hundreds of Indians at Jallianwala Bagh.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chandigarh
Statue of Indian freedom fighter Shaheed Udam Singh in Amritsar. (HT File)
         

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday paid rich tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his 81st martyrdom day.

In a tweet, Amarinder Singh said, “I join the nation in paying humble tribute to our great freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Udham Singh Ji.” “His patriotism and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Indians,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar also paid tribute to the freedom fighter.

“I pay my rich tributes to brave son of the soil and great revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh Ji on his martyrdom day. The country will always remember his supreme sacrifice,” Khattar tweeted.

Amarinder Singh, in his tweet, informed that work on Shaheed-e-Azam’s memorial at Sunam in Sangrur district of Punjab would be completed within a year. Notably, the Punjab government has also decided to construct a museum to showcase the articles of the legendary revolutionary.

