Punjab health minister launches cleaning of N-Choe in Mohali, distributes PPE kits to sanitation workers

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:24 IST

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu launched the cleaning work of the N-Choe in Phase 9, Mohali, which flows into the district from Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

He said the work will be given utmost priority as monsoons are approaching, which could turn N-Choe into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and lead to unhygienic conditions, especially in view of the Covid-19 crisis

Sidhu said the work will be completed within two months at a cost of ₹ 13.58 lakh.

The minister also handed over personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to sanitation workers at the MC Bhawan. Muncipal commissioner Kamal Garg was present on the occasion. He praised sanitation workers for their contributions during the crisis and described them as ‘corona warriors’.