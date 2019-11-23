Punjab installs X-ray machine at J&K border to check arms, drug smuggling

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:30 IST

PATHANKOT In order to deal with the threats of arms and drugs smuggling from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Punjab Police on Friday installed an X-ray machine (3D threat scanner) at Madhopur check post on Punjab and J&K border.

Thousands of vehicles from J&K enters into Punjab through the checkpost and to check smuggling of arms and drugs has remained a big challenge for the security forces.

IG (border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pathankot Deepak Hilori, SP (detective) Prabhjot Singh Virk and SP (operations) Hem Raj Pushap along with other senior police officer were present during the inauguration of the machine costing nearly 40 lakh. Pathankot police have been demanding the machine for many years.

IG Parmar said the machine will be a big help for the security personnel as the machine can detect the arms and contraband.

“This was required given the strategic importance of the Pathankot-Jammu highway,” said the IG.

The 3D machine will help see through the bag and other luggage without opening them, thus also reducing the risk of any threat to the security staff and the image would be much clearer than the 2D machines, said Pathankot SSP Deepak Hilori.

On being asked about truck scanners given the rush of heavy vehicles, SP Prabhjot Virk said that Full Body Truck Scanner (FBTS) is also in mind and the request for the same have been made to the senior officials.