e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Punjab installs X-ray machine at J&K border to check arms, drug smuggling

Thousands of vehicles from J&K enters into Punjab through the checkpost and to check smuggling of arms and drugs has remained a big challenge for the security forces

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

PATHANKOT In order to deal with the threats of arms and drugs smuggling from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Punjab Police on Friday installed an X-ray machine (3D threat scanner) at Madhopur check post on Punjab and J&K border.

Thousands of vehicles from J&K enters into Punjab through the checkpost and to check smuggling of arms and drugs has remained a big challenge for the security forces.

IG (border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pathankot Deepak Hilori, SP (detective) Prabhjot Singh Virk and SP (operations) Hem Raj Pushap along with other senior police officer were present during the inauguration of the machine costing nearly 40 lakh. Pathankot police have been demanding the machine for many years.

IG Parmar said the machine will be a big help for the security personnel as the machine can detect the arms and contraband.

“This was required given the strategic importance of the Pathankot-Jammu highway,” said the IG.

The 3D machine will help see through the bag and other luggage without opening them, thus also reducing the risk of any threat to the security staff and the image would be much clearer than the 2D machines, said Pathankot SSP Deepak Hilori.

On being asked about truck scanners given the rush of heavy vehicles, SP Prabhjot Virk said that Full Body Truck Scanner (FBTS) is also in mind and the request for the same have been made to the senior officials.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News