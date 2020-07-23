e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab issues guidelines for film, video shooting

Punjab issues guidelines for film, video shooting

Prior permission to be sought from DC; not more than 50 persons to be allowed at venue

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic.
Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic.(Getty Images/Creatas RF)
         

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved detailed guidelines for shooting of films and music videos in the state during the Unlock-2 period.

As per the guidelines, applications seeking permission for the shooting would have to be submitted to the deputy commissioner in advance, giving full details of the location, number of days and timings for which such permission is required.

The DC would, after consulting the police authorities, grant the permission and a copy of the permission shall be endorsed to the commissioner of police/SSP for information and necessary action. The chief minister had on Wednesday asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film/music industry, which approached the state government to seek permission for shooting of films/music videos, with necessary clarifications and directions to be issued in this regard to the district authorities.

The guidelines further stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to minimum possible time and not more than 50 persons should be present. Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic. Also, the shooting venue should have sanitisers or soap and water and the members present should frequently wash their hands. Wearing of masks for all would be essential except for the ones who are in front of the camera. Social distance will have to be maintained except for the ones who being filmed.

In order to avoid crowding, adequate number of view-cutters (kanats) and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would be ensured.

top news
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Jharkhand to impose Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating Covid-19 norms
Jharkhand to impose Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating Covid-19 norms
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In