Punjab issues guidelines for film, video shooting

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:27 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved detailed guidelines for shooting of films and music videos in the state during the Unlock-2 period.

As per the guidelines, applications seeking permission for the shooting would have to be submitted to the deputy commissioner in advance, giving full details of the location, number of days and timings for which such permission is required.

The DC would, after consulting the police authorities, grant the permission and a copy of the permission shall be endorsed to the commissioner of police/SSP for information and necessary action. The chief minister had on Wednesday asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film/music industry, which approached the state government to seek permission for shooting of films/music videos, with necessary clarifications and directions to be issued in this regard to the district authorities.

The guidelines further stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to minimum possible time and not more than 50 persons should be present. Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic. Also, the shooting venue should have sanitisers or soap and water and the members present should frequently wash their hands. Wearing of masks for all would be essential except for the ones who are in front of the camera. Social distance will have to be maintained except for the ones who being filmed.

In order to avoid crowding, adequate number of view-cutters (kanats) and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would be ensured.