e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab likely to start random sampling from tomorrow

Punjab likely to start random sampling from tomorrow

Exercise will be aimed at containing spread of virus by testing high-risk health workers and others performing frontline duties besides pregnant women, their attendants

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 23:57 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government is likely to start random testing of samples for the coronavirus in the all the districts from Thursday following the fresh guidelines of the Union health and family welfare ministry.

“We plan to start random sampling within a day or two as per procedure notified by the central ministry. The district authorities have been asked to chalk out a plan in this regard. The aim of the testing is to check the spread of the virus at the community level,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state health department’s spokesperson for Covid-19.

As per Union health ministry’s guidelines, the district health authorities will collect 200 random samples daily as they do for RT-PCR tests from each district. These samples will be tested in a pool of 25 each.

“If the pool sample is found negative, it would mean all samples are negative for Covid-19. However, if the result is positive, all 25 samples will individually be put for testing to clear the status of every individual,” a civil surgeon said.

The guidelines say 200 samples will include 100 samples of healthcare workers, including those from six public and four private facilities, while 50 samples will be taken from outpatient attendants and pregnant women.

The state health department is also planning to include in the testing the police personnel on frontline duties after few more days.

Though the department was already collecting random samples but they were of symptomatic patients visiting the flu centres or the private healthcare facilities.

“We are also using pool testing of five samples per pool to check the community spread and the majority of them have turned out to be negative. But as most of the positive persons don’t show any symptom, the new Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines would give the exact idea of the spread among the frontline warriors and low-risk persons,” a senior health official said.

The new random sampling will be conducted in a focused manner and the idea is to contain the spread of the virus by testing high-risk health workers and low-risk pregnant women and their attendants.

This sampling will be in addition to the testing being done already by the district authorities. Apart from taking throat and nasal swabs, blood samples will also be collected during the random sampling process.

“We have been asked to take blood samples as the Union health ministry subsequently plans to further check these samples in IgG ELISA testing kits recently developed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” an official said.

The testing kit can check 90 samples together in two-and-a-half hours.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In