Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal opposes proposed hike in power tariff

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:28 IST

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal has opposed the 8% power tariff hike proposed by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The members said that the hike in this time of crisis will bring industry and trade on the brink of closure.

The members slammed the state government for not paying heed to the problems being faced by traders and demanded that this should not be allowed to happen.

PSPCL has sought an 8% hike in tariff for the next fiscal in its annual revenue requirement (ARR) petition filed with the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

State general secretary of the beopar mandal, Sunil Mehra, said, “PSPCL had sought a hike of 53 paisa per unit. From Rs 6.51 per unit, the cost will rise to Rs 7.04. The power tariff in Punjab is already high compared to its neighbouring states, and if the tariff is increased, it will not only affect trade but will also adversely affect the common man.”

State secretary Mohinder Aggarwal and district president Arvinder Makkar said the state government had promised to provide power at a rate of Rs 5 per unit to the industry. But, rather than fulfilling the promise, the tariff is being increased almost every year, they said. The government has already increased the rates for six times in the past and over 30,000 industrial units have shifted to other states due to the wrong policies of the state government, they added.

The members said that free power worth Rs 9,000 crore is being supplied to farmers and those with more than 10 acres of land should not benefit from this. They added that the matter will be discussed during the meeting of beopar mandal scheduled which will be held in Ludhiana on January 10.

Earlier, industrial associations including Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) and Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association had also opposed the proposed hike.