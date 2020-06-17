e-paper
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) of Punjab have brought laurels to the state by bagging 13 national awards for good performance. The awards, including the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shastikaran Award, Nana Ji Deshmukh award, gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) award and child-friendly gram panchayat award, for the year 2018-19 were announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj.

Disclosing this, financial commissioner of the rural development department, Seema Jain said that nine gram panchayats, two block panchayats and one zila parishad of Punjab have been selected for the awards. These include Muktsar zila parishad, which will receive an award of Rs 50 lakh, and block samitis of Machhiwara (Ludhiana) and Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar), which will receive Rs 25 lakh each.

Apart from this, the gram panchayats of Ranshih Kalan (Moga), Bara village (Rupnagar), Bhadalwad village (Sangrur), Dhakora Kalan village (SAS Nagar), Rurewal village (Ludhiana), Seechewal village (Jalandhar) and Tehna village (Faridkot) will be given Rs 5 to 10 lakh each.

Ransih Kalan village of Nihal Singh Wala block of Moga district has been awarded the coveted Nana Ji Deshmukh National Gaurav Award.The village will be given Rs 10 lakh prize money.

