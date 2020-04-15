e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab University students’ council opposes move to convert hostels as Covid care centres

Punjab University students’ council opposes move to convert hostels as Covid care centres

The health department had informed the varsity that the international hostel and girls’ hostel number 8, 9 and 10 would be required for the purpose of Covid care centres.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:36 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The health department of Chandigarh administration had written a letter to Panjab University (PU) on Monday saying that the four hostels of the university be handed over to them when intimated.
Members of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) on Wednesday expressed discontent over converting the varsity’s hostels as Covid care centres.

The health department of Chandigarh administration had written a letter to Panjab University (PU) on Monday saying that the four hostels of the university be handed over to them when they are intimated. As a part of UT’s Covid management plan, these hostels will be used as Covid care centres in case the situation worsens in the city, read the letter.

The health department had informed the varsity that the international hostel and girls’ hostel number 8, 9 and 10 would be required for the purpose of Covid care centres.

However, the move did not go well with the student council members of the university.

PUCSC president Chetan Chaudhary, who has written to the dean student welfare (DSW) about the same, said, “I have requested the authorities of the varsity and the UT administration to reconsider the move because the hostels have common washrooms and that can accelerate the spread of infection.”

“Many students have left their belongings in their rooms and it is impossible to transfer those articles,” he said.

PUCSC vice-president Rahul Kumar said, “Shifting the belongings of the students is not an easy task. Instead, we have guest houses in the university such as Golden Jubilee and Rajiv Gandhi guest house, which can be turned into Covid care centres if the need arises.”

“The students are panicked over the move as their personal belongings come into grave danger,” said Manpreet Mahal, joint secretary of PUCSC.

