Punjabi University research scholars lock DSW office, demand removal of hostel warden

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students protesting outside the office of dean students welfare at Punjabi University in Patiala on Wednesday.
Students protesting outside the office of dean students welfare at Punjabi University in Patiala on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The research scholars of Punjabi University, Patiala, locked the office of the dean students welfare here on Wednesday over their demands of immediate removal of a hostel warden.

The students staying at Homi Bhabha hostel raised questions over the working of hostel warden Karamjeet Singh and demanded that the university should fulfil their demands of depute some other faculty member as the new hostel warden.

The occupants of the hostel first protested outside the office of vice-chancellor professor BS Ghuman, before putting locking up the entry gate of the office of dean students welfare Dr Tara Singh. The students raised slogans against the university management for ignoring their genuine demands.

The protesters threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are not met.

Research scholar Yadwinder Singh alleged that the hostel warden interferes with the working of the hostel’s 13-member students’ mess committee for no reason.

“When the committee members objected to his interference, the warden issued threats to the students that he will deal with them personally. Moreover, the university authorities have failed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards on the hostel premises,” the protesting student added.

Another research scholar Simranjeet Singh said that they met vice-chancellor professor BS Ghuman last week and briefed him about the entire situation. “We were assured by him that the authorities concerned will look into the matter and try to resolve it at the earliest, but nothing has been done till date,” he said.

“On Wednesday, some students met the dean students welfare, but instead of considering their demands, he told students that they are not going to change the hostel warden,” a protester said.

“We were told that those who want to stay in the hostel can and the others can vacate their rooms, but no warden will be changed,” he said.

Meanwhile, DSW Dr Tara Singh said that they are still holding meetings with the students. “The issue will be resolved amicably. No one has misbehaved with the students,” he said.

University registrar Manjit Singh Nijjar also reached the spot to initiate talks with the protesting students.

