Punjabi University yet to take decision on secretariat pay cut

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:09 IST

Even after the state government’s ultimatum to withdraw the secretariat allowance, the Punjabi University, Patiala, is yet to take any decision on the matter.

The non-teaching staff of Punjabi University, from deputy registrars to drivers, is likely to face a salary cut, ranging from ₹600 to ₹7,000, as the state government has directed all state varsities to withdraw the said allowance.

The Panjab University, Chandigarh, has already decided not to pay secretariat allowance to its employees.

In a written communiqué to the Punjabi University, the state government had warned the varsity of a cut in their government grant if they do not withdraw the secretariat allowance immediately.

A senior official, pleading anonymity, said that the Punjabi varsity has no other option than to withdraw the secretariat pay as they cannot afford a cut in the monthly funds.

“The university is facing acute financial crunch. And government has already delayed the monthly grants of January due to which the salaries of employees were delayed by 10-15 days,” another official said.

“The university needs to take decision related to the pay cut soon as they have to give an undertaking to the state government accordingly before the end of this month,” he said.

Punjabi University registrar Prof Manjit Singh NIjjar said that the decision related to the matter will be taken soon. “We have already submitted a file with the senior functionaries of the varsity for taking final decision in this regard,” he said.

“Withdrawal of the secretariat pay will affect at least 2,500 varsity employees, therefore, we need to consider every aspects before taking any decision,” he said.

Secretariat allowance is a special allowance given to the clerical staff of the civil secretariat of Punjab government, which is also being paid to the non-teaching employees of the state universities since 1970s.

The state government views: “Universities have never been equated with the civil secretariat office by the government of Punjab, and hence, any benefit granted to state secretariat employees cannot be made applicable to the university employees.”