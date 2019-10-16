Pupils celebrate Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:49 IST

BVM High School

The birth anniversary of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was celebrated at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Dugri.

A special assembly was conducted wherein science teacher, Raj Kumar, shared information about his life, struggle, dedication and achievements in the field of science.

Students of Class 5 to 7 displayed models of rockets. A declamation contest on the topic ‘education system-now and then’ was organised for students of Class 9.

Green Grove Public School

Ludhiana : Green Grove Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Kalam. Navleen, Jaspreet, Bhawanpreet and Harsheen, students of Class 10, presented a discourse on his life.

Namandeep and Amreen of Class 8, in their speeches urged everyone to save the environment.

A presentation based on the achievements of Abdul Kalam was given by students of Class 10. The principal appreciated the efforts of the students.

