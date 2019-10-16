e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Pupils celebrate Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary

A special assembly was conducted wherein science teacher, Raj Kumar, shared information about Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s life, struggle, dedication and achievements in the field of science.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students celebrate Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary.
Students celebrate Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary.(HT )
         

BVM High School

The birth anniversary of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was celebrated at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Dugri.

A special assembly was conducted wherein science teacher, Raj Kumar, shared information about his life, struggle, dedication and achievements in the field of science.

Students of Class 5 to 7 displayed models of rockets. A declamation contest on the topic ‘education system-now and then’ was organised for students of Class 9.

Green Grove Public School

Ludhiana : Green Grove Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Kalam. Navleen, Jaspreet, Bhawanpreet and Harsheen, students of Class 10, presented a discourse on his life.

Namandeep and Amreen of Class 8, in their speeches urged everyone to save the environment.

A presentation based on the achievements of Abdul Kalam was given by students of Class 10. The principal appreciated the efforts of the students.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:42 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News