Pupils of BVM and BCM observe World Food Day

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:07 IST

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, observed World Food Day on Wednesday.

A special assembly was organised and students of Class 6 presented a play emphasising the need for a balanced diet.

To create awareness regarding food problems and to wage a war against hunger, malnutrition and poverty, a declamation contest was held for the students of classes 7 and 8.

In declamation contest, Kavish Bajaj grabbed the first prize, Neeharika stood second and Aastha and Jiya were third.

A healthy tiffin competition was also organised. Tiffin of Kanan was adjudged as the winner and Saavi and Anant were second and third, respectively.

BCM Kindergarten

Ludhiana : World Food Day was celebrated at BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue. The aim of the event was to increase awareness about the world food problems. A special assembly was organised. Students were taught not to waste food and share food with the poor and needy. They were also told to eat healthy food instead of junk.

