Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Pupils of BVM and BCM observe World Food Day

A special assembly was organised and students of Class 6 presented a play emphasising the need for a balanced diet.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:07 IST
Hindustan Times
Students of BVM and BCM observe World Food Day.
Students of BVM and BCM observe World Food Day.(HT)
         

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, observed World Food Day on Wednesday.

A special assembly was organised and students of Class 6 presented a play emphasising the need for a balanced diet.

To create awareness regarding food problems and to wage a war against hunger, malnutrition and poverty, a declamation contest was held for the students of classes 7 and 8.

In declamation contest, Kavish Bajaj grabbed the first prize, Neeharika stood second and Aastha and Jiya were third.

A healthy tiffin competition was also organised. Tiffin of Kanan was adjudged as the winner and Saavi and Anant were second and third, respectively.

BCM Kindergarten

Ludhiana : World Food Day was celebrated at BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue. The aim of the event was to increase awareness about the world food problems. A special assembly was organised. Students were taught not to waste food and share food with the poor and needy. They were also told to eat healthy food instead of junk.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 15:07 IST

