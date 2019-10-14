e-paper
Pupils of St Soldier school Jandiala showcase athletic skills

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
St Soldier school pupils showcase athletic skills.
St Soldier school pupils showcase athletic skills. (HT)
         

Students of St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, took part in the CBSE cluster athletics meet held at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School.

In the under-14 group, Arshdeep Singh got the third position in 100m and Daljeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gurlal Singh and Kuwar Singh stood second in the 4×100m relay.

In the under-17 group, Prabhjeet Singh stood second in 800m and Jashanpreet Singh, Gursimran Singh, Jarmanpal Singh, Amolak Singh, Prabhjeet Singh secured the third place in the 4×100m relay.

In the under-19 group, Deepakpreet Singh, Gurbaj Singh, Komalpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh came second in the 4×100m relay.

In the girls’ categories, Parneet Kaur stood third in 100m in the under-17group. In the under-19 group, Sarojbir Kaur stood third in 1,500m and Sarojbir Kaur was second in 800m.

Arshdeep Kaur came first in triple jump and second in long jump. In the under-17 group, Parneet Kaur, Palakdeep Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Sharanjeet Kaur were third in 4×100m relay. Komalpreet Kaur, Sarobir Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur and Ramanpreet Kaur were third in the 4×100m relay.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:42 IST

