Pupils of St Soldier school Jandiala showcase athletic skills

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:54 IST

Students of St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, took part in the CBSE cluster athletics meet held at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School.

In the under-14 group, Arshdeep Singh got the third position in 100m and Daljeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gurlal Singh and Kuwar Singh stood second in the 4×100m relay.

In the under-17 group, Prabhjeet Singh stood second in 800m and Jashanpreet Singh, Gursimran Singh, Jarmanpal Singh, Amolak Singh, Prabhjeet Singh secured the third place in the 4×100m relay.

In the under-19 group, Deepakpreet Singh, Gurbaj Singh, Komalpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh came second in the 4×100m relay.

In the girls’ categories, Parneet Kaur stood third in 100m in the under-17group. In the under-19 group, Sarojbir Kaur stood third in 1,500m and Sarojbir Kaur was second in 800m.

Arshdeep Kaur came first in triple jump and second in long jump. In the under-17 group, Parneet Kaur, Palakdeep Kaur, Manpreet Kaur and Sharanjeet Kaur were third in 4×100m relay. Komalpreet Kaur, Sarobir Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur and Ramanpreet Kaur were third in the 4×100m relay.

