Rahul puts off Punjab visit by a day, to take out tractor rallies from October 4 to 6

Change in protest plan against the Centre’s farm laws announced on Twitter; Congress leader’s tractor rallies will cover more than 50 km over three days

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Besides Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, all ministers and party MLAs will participate in the protest rallies led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the farm laws.
Besides Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, all ministers and party MLAs will participate in the protest rallies led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the farm laws.
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has put off his Punjab visit by a day and will be taking out tractor rallies against the Centre’s farm laws from October 4 to 6.

“Change in @RahulGandhi tractor rallies programme; rescheduled to October 4, 5, 6. Rest remains the same,” chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted on Friday morning.

Besides the chief minister, all ministers and Congress legislators will participate in the protest rallies along with party general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, and state party president Sunil Jakhar.

Rahul’s tractor rallies will cover more than 50 km over three days, a Punjab Congress spokesperson said.

The tractor rallies are scheduled to begin at 11am on each of the three days, and will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

The protest rally on October 4 will cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala in Moga district before moving through Lopon. The rally will then head for Jagraon in Ludhiana district, where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating at a public meeting in Raikot.

On Day 2, a total of 20 km will be covered, beginning with a reception at Barnala Chowk, Sangrur, from where Rahul and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh for a public meeting, before embarking on tractors to Samana in Patiala district, where receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

On October 6, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan in Patiala district with a public meeting, and the tractors will then head for Pehowa border, which is 10km away. Rahul will enter Haryana from there for a series of programmes in the neighbouring state.

