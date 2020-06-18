Rain relief likely in Chandigarh on Saturday

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:15 IST

With the mercury soaring to 40.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather department has forecast some rain relief on Saturday.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said, “While Friday will see cloudy skies, a western disturbance from Saturday onwards may bring in rain over the weekend.”

This is likely to cause a drop in the temperature. On Thursday, the maximum temperature went up to 40.2 degrees from Wednesday’s 39.3 degrees. The minimum temperature, however, decreased slightly from 30.4 degrees to 29.6 degrees.

In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 38 degrees and 30 degrees, respectively.