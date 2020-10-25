Rajan Sushant floats new political outfit in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 18:56 IST

Former Lok Sabha member Rajan Sushant launched Hamari Party Himachal Party, a new political outfit, on Sunday.

Launching the new party, Sushant said, “The party will emerge as an alternative to the Congress and BJP. Our party will contest elections in all four parliamentary seats and 68 Vidhan Sabha seats. The political structure will be streamlined over the next six months.”

Sushant accused the current regime of compromising the state: “Poor fiscal management of the present regime has pushed the state into a debt trap. The per capita debt has increased to ₹80,000. Unemployed in the state has been continuously increasing but the government has no plans of creating more job avenues. Himachal Pradesh is rich in resources but the government has failed to utilise them to generate income,” he said.

“ Both the Congress and BJP have hoodwinked the public. Our regional party has both leaders and workers who hail from Himachal,” he said, adding “The chief ministers in the state are no different than subedars as they are ruled by an emperor in Delhi.”

He said during his tenure at the Lok Sabha he had raised the state’s voice in the parliament. Sushant promised to provide employment to two lakh youngsters if voted to power. “I promise to not get into political gimmickry like the Congress and BJP,” he said.

In a veiled attack on former chief minister Shanta Kumar, “Leaders who talk about high-principle politics and write a letter every third day supporting the National Pension System (NPS) should give up pensioner benefits and amenities provided by the government to them,” he said.

Who is Sushant?

Born in 1955, Rajan Sushant, has a bachelors degree in ayurvedic medicine from Jalandhar. He was jailed as a student for opposing the Emergency.

He became the youngest member of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in 1982. The four-term former member of the Assembly was also minister of state for revenue in the Prem Kumar Dhumal government from 1998 to 2003. He has led many agitations and movements such as Shah Nahar, Daily Wagers, and Nurpur College.

Many land reforms were also introduced during his tenure as revenue minister, the major being translation of rules from Urdu to Hindi and English, issuing kissan passbooks, and digitisation of land records. He won from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat in 2009 as a BJP candidate but quit the saffron party after a fallout with the party leadership in 2014.

He later joined AAP and became its state convener. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate from Kangra only to secure the third position. He unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly election as an independent candidate.